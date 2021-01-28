Interlochen Painter Starts Painting Wheelchair Wheels for Community

A commercial painter in Interlochen is venturing out to a new medium to paint—wheelchair wheels.

Scott Peer of Peer Painitng, LLC normally paints houses, but during the pandemic, he tried his hand at a new technique — called hydrodipping.

“It’s just putting a certain kind of paint on top of water and then pushing the item through it and it coats it in a neat design,” said Scott.

His nephew Tyler came to him with an idea to paint the wheels on his wheelchair.

“Any other wheelchair you see doesn’t have very much color,” said Tyler. “It’s usually black and a different color, and it was boring to look at the gray color that they were.”

It took a few days, but Tyler’s wheels went from boring and gray to what Tyler calls blue stone – adding a little personality to his everyday ride.

“I don’t even remember my reaction,” Tyler said. “I was so surprised on how they turned out.”

“He was pretty excited,” said Scott. “He was ready to go back to school and show them off.”

Tyler’s reaction inspired Scott to do this for others, too.

“After I’d seen his reaction for getting his wheels, and I realized that he’s currently the only one with the coolest wheels in town, I should be able to help other people as well.” he said.

Scott is currently looking for people who may know someone who would like their wheelchair wheels painted, free of charge.

“I think it’s a great idea for them to get it,” said Tyler. “Especially now with the pandemic going on, colors make people feel better.”