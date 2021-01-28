GTPulse: Valentine’s Day for Under $100















Is it too early to start thinking about Valentine’s Day? Not during pandemic winter, it’s not. Your one-stop-shop for a perfect V-Day is in Maple City.

Red Gate Farm, Indie Grow Flower Farm, and Across the Board Provisions have come together to make the perfect pop-up shop for Valentine’s Day.

Andria Bufka owner of Red Gate Farm came up with the idea in an effort to give folks a nice way to celebrate the beloved Hallmark holiday for under $100.

“I had initially asked Across the Board if they could do a charcuterie for $25,” she said.

They instead came up with four different dinner dishes each priced at $20 with four from-scratch options to choose from: chicken pot pie, lobster macaroni and cheese, stuffed shells, and cassoulet – a French casserole made with smoked pork, sausage, vegetables and garlic crust. Quarts of soup can be ordered as well for $15, either broccoli and cheddar or chicken noodle. Justin Kellogg and Todd Thompson own the business. Todd works with Chef Randy Chamberlain at Blu in Glen Arbor.

Flowers will be covered by Leelanau County-based Indie Grow Flower Farm. The amazing Alissa Thompson has created bouquets and arrangements all over Northern Michigan and knows how to make floral arrangements that suit a wide variety of tastes. Andria and Alissa have worked together before for a pop-up Mother’s Day shop. Alissa made several bouquets that Andria put up for sale at her farmstand.

“They sold out in 15 minutes.”

Unique colors and exciting styles are sure to be available for the Valentine’s shop. Bouquets will be $25. Along with flowers, Indie Grow apothecary products will also be available to purchase. She sells oils, balms, salves as well as tinctures and teas all made from all organic ingredients.

Andria is taking care of the sweets and if I do one thing this Valentine’s Day, it’s going to be getting my hands on the brownies she makes. Part of her job at Red Gate Farm is keeping a farm stand stocked with the fresh baked goods she makes. After trips home from the beach last summer, I’d often end up pulling to the side of the road to browse through whatever sweets she had. I mostly went home with cinnamon rolls, but only because I couldn’t get my hands on her brownies. They’d be gone by the time I’d get there sometime in the lazy midafternoon. You have to trust me, they’re wonderful. I’ve probably already said too much.

She has a lot to choose from for desserts. Mini bundt cakes, brownies, mini tea cakes, chocolate-covered strawberries, caramel, and chocolate-dipped pretzels, and linzer torte cookies are all up for grabs. If you can’t decide, Andria’s selling sample boxes for $25 that include three mini bundt cakes, four mini tea cakes, two chocolate strawberries, two chocolate caramel pretzels, two brownies and a few cookies. All of the desserts can be bought individually too. Flavors for the mini bundt cakes are chocolate, red velvet, lemon poppy seed, and sour cream tart cherry. Gluten-free options are available.

To make the day extra sweet, she’ll also be selling extras like handmade cards, lavender sachets, scented soaps, and homemade jam.

Orders can be made by emailing Andria at redgatefarmmichigan@gmail.com. Order anytime between now and February 10th. You can pick up your order on February 13th between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Maple City Lions Club.



As for all the lonely hearts this Valentine’s Day? Andria encourages everyone to do something nice for themselves.

“You don’t have to be a couple to enjoy a nice night. I’m calling it a mid-winter break,” she said.

Treat yourself or your sweetie this V-day by keeping it simple and local.

