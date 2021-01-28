GT Commissioners Take Public Input on Gun Issue, Proposed Resolution

Dozens of citizens lined up for public comment, and hundreds tuned in virtually to a Special Session of the Grand Traverse County Commissioners.

County Board members are holding a rare Special Session Thursday – to discuss whether it’s appropriate to display a weapon during a virtual meeting.

It comes after last week’s regular board meeting, when Commissioner Ron Clous stood up during public comment about the 2nd amendment, left the frame of the virtual meeting, and returned into view holding his firearm. That caused Chairman Rob Hentschel to chuckle.

Clous didn’t point the weapon at the camera or make any comments about it – but since then many people have been concerned and have said they felt it was a threatening gesture.

Thursday commissioners met to discuss a resolution to address the issue – and were met with hours of public input. Those who commented were limited to “appearing” by telephone and cameras were not turned on. Some people chose to identify themselves, others used first names only, or declined to give their names, or offered fake names as identification. “Anna” from Grand Traverse County told commissioners, “Maybe the reason so many are showing up to make public comment today is because people were disturbed by the behavior of last week.”

More than 350 people tuned in virtually – and public comment lasted over four hours. Some, attacking the meeting itself. Anna said, “I’m appalled by the last minute scheduling of this meeting during a weekday in an attempt to cover up the issue and move on without much input from the public.” The 1:00 pm meeting was announced approximately 24 hour earlier. 9&10 News received notice of the meeting just before 2:00 pm Wednesday.

But the issue itself before the commissioners was a resolution from Board chair Rob Hentschel, which states Ron Clous’ “display of a weapon was well-intentioned, but disturbed many members of the community who also question Clous’ motives.”

“Jade” from Grand Traverse County said, “We’re not sure if they’ve learned because we haven’t gotten a formal apology. So that would definitely help their case to get an apology in. But I don’t think a resignation would be something that would solve any problems.”

The proposed resolution also states that video conferencing is relatively new in the Coronavirus pandemic, and is “leaving emerging notions of appropriate behavior and professional etiquette not yet universally established.”

“Rebecca” from Traverse City said, “If Ron Clous and Rob Hentschel, or any other member of the commission, did not previously understand that professional behavior is expected, in every location in which they perform their job duties, are they even sensible enough to lead our community?”

Clous has not commented to 9& 10 news, and did not speak at the special session. That’s not good enough for some members of the public who called for his immediate resignation. Other public commenters say the issue is blown out of proportion.

One woman who did not identify herself said, “I think everybody needs to take a step back and let you guys do your job. I truly appreciate how you’re standing up for our rights and our freedoms.”

The resolution makes it clear “the display of weapons while members of the public are speaking to be inappropriate and unacceptable behavior” and states that commissioners should “commit to maintain the same etiquette and professional behavior while in video conference meetings as they would in traditional boardroom meetings.”

As a final bullet point of the resolution – commissioners denounce all forms of bullying or harassing – whether it’s against members of the public or elected officials. Some members of the public said the resolution didn’t go nearly far enough, was a waste of time, or told commissioners they should not pass it.

Local attorney Michael Naughton is calling for Clous to resign. He authored a letter to that effect which already has hundreds of signatures from local residents. “When I saw that I was absolutely shocked. The fact that someone was speaking freely to an elected body, a member of that body went and grabbed a gun, displayed it. I’ve asked for Commissioner Clous to resign. I’ve asked for Commissioner Hentschel to either resign or give an apology.”

Naughton says it’s not a 2nd amendment issue, and believes Clous showed the weapon, by definition, “in public,” because the format was a public meeting. “This isn’t a Second Amendment issue. I’ve fired weapons. Guns have to be used responsibly. They’re not to be bandied about when you want to win an argument. Especially – especially if you’re a public official. This was a public hearing…. Whether or not you’re in proximity to that person is not an element for ‘brandishing’ under Michigan law. It’s not. It’s whether or not it was public. This was, by definition, a public meeting.” Other commenters said ‘brandishing’ is not the same as simply holding a gun.

Naughton continued, “There is nothing that could be more chilling to anyone, regardless of political affiliation, than an elected official grabbing a gun like that and displaying it. It’s disgraceful.”

At least one member of the public called for Ron Clous to be censured (a formal and public group condemnation of Clous’ actions). That is a separate resolution already made by Commissioner Darryl Nelson, which also may be discussed at next week’s meeting. Nelson told 9&10 News he wanted to see what transpired before that meeting before deciding whether to proceed with the resolution.

As of 5:00 pm the meeting continues, with more than 50 people speaking in public comment, and even more still waiting.