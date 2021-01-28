Grand Traverse Economic Development Discusses What’s Next for Former Pugsley Site

Grand Traverse County was also in the running to become to the launch command center, at the site of the former Pugsley Correctional Facility.

“That’s really what our focus is on, is forward looking industries of the future and we look 7 generations ahead,” said GTED Interim CEO Paul Bussey.

It was that vision that had Grand Traverse Economic Development trying to bring a space command center to the site of the former Pugsley Correctional Facility.

With Chippewa County getting the nod instead, the focus now turns to what’s next for the Pugsley site.

“We have several tenants that are in various processes of executing lease agreements currently. This would have been certainly a larger profile Tennent to the property, but we do have others in the works currently,” said Bussey.

Mike Carey, is the Chief Strategy Officer with ATLAS Space Operations. He says northern Michigan is in a good position for continued growth with the space industry.

“The announcement today, and congratulations to Chippewa County, it’s a great statement for the state of Michigan and it’s future in the space industry. We’re here to play and we’re serious about it, a lot of engineering talent, a lot of hard working men and women in this state look forward to making a successful go of this enterprise,” said Carey.

And that’s a big reason there’s still a lot of optimism about what’s to come at Pugsley site.

“We still have a strong partnership with atlas here in town and looking at putting satellite communication equipment out at Pugsley as well as several other businesses in the defense industry that are looking at that as a prime location. The progress that has been happening out at Pugsley is very exciting and it’s just the beginning for us,” said GTED Director of Business Development Lauren Tucker.