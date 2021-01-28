Grand Traverse County Commissioners Draft Resolution Banning Weapons, Bullying During Meetings

The Grand Traverse County Commissioners drafted a resolution after hours of public comment.

In a special session on Thursday commissioners discussed whether it’s appropriate to display a weapon during a virtual meeting.

This comes after commissioner Rob Clous flashed his rifle during public comments about the 2nd Amendment at last week’s board meeting.

The drafted resolution says it’s not okay to display weapons during public comment and denounced all forms of bullying.

Chairman, Rob Hentschel, is glad community members voiced their concerns.

Hentschel says, “That’s what I envision it to be- a welcoming place where people feel free to come and share diverse ideas and public comment. So, what happened on the 20th, I accept that a lot of people saw that situation differently than I did in that moment.”

The commissioners plan to discuss approving the resolution at their meeting next Wednesday.

