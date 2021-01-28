Grand Traverse County Board of Commissioners Pass Resolution on PFAs Contamination

Grand Traverse County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday night to address PFAs contamination in East Bay Township.

Last November, 15 wells in the Pine Grove Subdivision showed some level of PFAs.

Today’s resolution requests up to $85,000 from the Grand Traverse County Home Rehabilitation fund.

That will go toward people living in the subdivision who had to switch to the city’s water supply.

Hillerie Rettelle, a Pine Grove community members, says, “I just want to thank you commissioners very much for considering it and approving it. It helps my family out tremendously, more than you’ll ever understand. I just want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

The county board of commissioners will work with East Bay Township to distribute the funds.