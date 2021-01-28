Girl Scout Cookie Sales Go Virtual for 2021

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year– Girl Scout Cookie season!

Even in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, girl scouts are adapting their sales methods to share the joy of Girl Scout Cookies through the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program—including taking contact-free pickup.

Right now, you can order your favorite cookies from your local Girl Scout troop.

Starting February 1, customers can enter their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a local troop to purchase from through the Digital Cookie platform for direct shipment or donation to local organizations. This additional contact-free method supports local girls while keeping everyone safe.

The four’s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to some girl scouts from a Traverse City troop about sales, their favorite cookie and what the program means to them. Watch that interview above.

To find Girl Scout cookies near you, click here.