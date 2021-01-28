Flint Water Case Update: Former Governor’s Lawyers Challenge Documents

Former Gov. Rick Snyder’s lawyers are challenging documents submitted by prosecutors in the Flint Water Crisis case against him.

Snyder’s lawyers told a judge prosecutors didn’t screen records with an independent team, which they say could have filtered out records protected by his position’s executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.

A spokesperson for Flint prosecutors says the point is “meritless” and will be challenged.

Among other members of his administration, Snyder faces recent misdemeanor charges for willful neglect of duty.

