Coronavirus Variants Impacting COVID-19 Testing

As more variants of the coronavirus continue to pop up, the Food and Drug Administration is asking medical developers to make sure their COVID-19 tests can continue to detect the virus as it mutates.

The FDA says it’s staying vigilant in monitoring how the different strains impact test accuracy.

According to the CDC, more than 26 states have reported cases of the variant strain first detected in the United Kingdom and at least one state has reported a case of the variant strain found in Brazil.