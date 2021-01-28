Consumers Energy Provides $3 Million to Different Nonprofits, Aimed at Helping Residents with Energy Bills

It is no secret these are some tough times financially for so many families.

Consumer Energy is hoping to help struggling residents pay their energy bills this winter.

They have donated $3 million to nonprofits across the state to help those struggling pay their bills. This is the latest donation from the company during the pandemic to help customers and communities during these difficult times.

“We are committed to making sure our friends and neighbors receive every bit of help during this extraordinary time,” said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy’s chief customer officer. “We expect our new $3 million contribution to seven Michigan nonprofits will help thousands of households continue to manage their bills while more Michiganders receive vaccinations and our state starts to fully reopen.”

If you are struggling to pay your energy bills, the best way for people to get help is to call 2-1-1, a free service that connects people with nonprofit agencies in their communities.

If a Consumers Energy customer is struggling to pay a bill, they also can call 800-477-5050.