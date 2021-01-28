Chippewa County Selected for Michigan’s Space Command and Control Center

The Michigan Aerospace Manufactures Association has been looking for a site to put their new Space Command and Control Center for the past year.

They announced on Thursday they chose the Chippewa County International Airport. It will serve as a hub for the operations of the upcoming vertical launch site in Marquette and the horizontal launch site in Oscoda. These sites will launch low earth satellites into space, increasing 5G connectivity throughout all of Michigan, as well as help clean up space debris.

Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation President Chris Olson said there were a few reasons why their location as selected. “I think our geographic location played a lot into it as well as bringing those industry experts into play that were able to have a really well balanced an well rounded team.”

Olson said the command center will potentially add 80 to 100 jobs. “These types of jobs will be command center type positions where you have launch director, mission engineers, launch initiators, but there’s a wide range of jobs that this will accommodate.”

Executive Director of the Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association Gavin Brown said this will allow Michiganders in this field to stay in in the state. “Instead of moving to the coasts or different states to have jobs in those fields, friends and neighbors will be able to stay in Michigan,” he said.

The satellites launched at the Marquette and Oscoda sites will greatly improve 5G connections throughout Michigan, particularly in rural areas. “If you have autonomous technology in your car, once you leave major city today, you’d lose that connectivity,” said Brown. “This system, the 5g, will actually allow for rural connectivity so where you are in your car, you’ll never lose that connectivity.”

The first launches are expected to take place by 2024.