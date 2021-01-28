Chippewa Co. International Airport Named New Space Command Center

Chippewa County International Airport has been chosen as the site for a new space command center.

The Michigan Aerospace Manufacturers Association made the announcement over Zoom Thursday morning.

The control center will serve as a hub for the operations of the upcoming launch sites in Marquette and Oscoda.

These missions include launching low earth satellites into space, helping with the effort to remove space debris and highly toxic metals from the Earth’s ecosystem, increasing 5-g connectivity, and improving space situational awareness.

Launches are expected to begin as early as 2023 or 2024 at the Oscoda and Marquette sites.