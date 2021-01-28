Benson: State’s Ongoing Post-Election Audits Continue to Demonstrate Integrity, Transparency

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday that the state’s ongoing post-election audits and voter registration list maintenance continue to show integrity, transparency and accuracy of Michigan’s elections.

On Thursday, Benson made public a list of 177,000 voter registrations that are slated to be canceled because the state has reason to believe that the voter has moved from its registered address. These registered voters either surrendered a Michigan Driver’s License to another state or had election mail returned undeliverable to an election official prior to the 2018 election. These individuals were sent a notification prior to the 2018 election that required a response, did not respond to the notice and did not participate in either the 2018 or 2020 federal election cycles.

“Michigan’s 2020 elections were the most secure, successful and accessible in state history,” Benson said in a statement. “More than 5.5 million citizens voted and over 1,600 election clerks on both sides of the aisle worked tirelessly to ensure all valid ballots were counted efficiently and accurately. Since November, my administration has continued to work with election officials across our state to review and strengthen all our election processes and protocols, in preparation for 2021’s local elections.”

Michigan voters whose registrations are canceled can re-register at any time, including up to and on Election Day.

The state is also carrying out the following two additional list maintenance activities:

Providing to local election clerks the absentee ballot applications returned undeliverable to the Bureau of Elections last year following what was the first statewide election mailing in nearly a decade. Federal law prohibited voter list maintenance in the 90-day periods before the August and November 2020 elections, but as those periods have ended, the information gained from the returned mail can now be used to clean the voter rolls. Clerks will mail notifications to all those voters that they must verify their registration within two federal election cycles or it will be subject to cancellation.

Mail additional notifications requiring verification to voters listed as registered in other states by the Electronic Registration Information Center, an interstate organization that compares voter lists and driver records nationally.

A list of all audits that includes their current status is available on the Bureau of Elections website.