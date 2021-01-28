Attorney General Nessel Files Sanctions Against Attorneys Involved in Election Lawsuits

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel took action on Thursday to hold people accountable for undermining last November’s election results.

She filed sanctions against three Michigan attorneys and one Texas attorney.

She is claiming they filed bogus lawsuits to promote doubt in Michigan’s election process.

Nessel said the lawyers need to be held accountable for betraying the trust placed in them as members of the bar.

She went on to say lawyers are supposed to uphold the rule of law and these four, didn’t do that.