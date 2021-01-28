Army, Marines, Air Force, National Guard Participate in 2021 Winter Strike

‘Tactical movements in the field makes a big difference in snow’

Service members in the Army, Air Force, Marines and National Guard are using their tactical training this week at Camp Grayling for Winter Strike.

“Until you put it into a training environment, and you’re out here for prolonged periods of time, it’s really hard to do,” says Col. Bart Verbanic, land component OIC with the Michigan National Guard.

More than 300 service members are participating at this year’s Winter Strike, conducting battle scenarios on the ground and in the air.

“They get to do a little bit of everything, it’s all joint live fire, so they’re training that process of how-to bring affects, explosions, bombs onto targets,” says Col. Verbanic.

Part of the training includes having service members from different branches working together.

Something Col. Verbanic says doesn’t happen often:

“This is an opportunity for everybody to train jointly and learn different systems, different lingos, because when we deploy, we deploy in theater as a joint force, so it’s a good training opportunity.”

As well as working together while battling harsh winter conditions.

Col. Verbanic says, “It is survival skills, you have to learn to operate and survive with the gear that you have.”

Christopher Tighe is a firepower control leader for the U.S Marines. His team is working on the ground, communicating with fighter jets to locate targets.

“I keep track of all friendly positions, all enemy positions and make sure that weapons release at the time of attack is both safe for us, safe for external friendlies and we get rounds on target accurately,” says Tighe.

Tighe says training in northern Michigan is essential so that when they deploy, they’re prepared for all weather conditions.

“When we do deploy in the next war or fight in the high north, we know what we’re getting into, we know where our gear has capabilities and limitations and how we can best support the mission,” says Tighe.