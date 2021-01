Another 847,000 Americans File for Unemployment Benefits

Nearly 850,000 Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week.

The number is a sign that layoffs remain high as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

The U.S. Department of Labor says last week’s down 76,000 from the previous week.

Before the pandemic, weekly applications for jobless aid had never topped 700,000.

The economy shrank by 3.5% in 2020 – the largest amount in 74 years.