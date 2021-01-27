United Way of Northwestern Michigan Makes a Call Out for Non-Medical Volunteers

With the new rollout for vaccine distribution, many medical facilities are looking for volunteers to help with non-medical tasks. This includes United Way of Northwest Michigan who has teamed up with the Grand Traverse County Health Department and the Haggerty Center at Northwestern Michigan College, to provide a safe and healthy location for vaccinations to take place.

For those who are interested in volunteering, you must be able to fit the following requirements:

Your age must be 18-years-old or older

Pass a criminal background search provided by United Way of Northwest Michigan

Join the Volunteer Portal

Complete a COVID-19 Questionnaire before each volunteer date

Tasks range from directing traffic to welcoming incoming vaccine recipients.

To learn more about the volunteering process, and why it can be rewarding, watch the video above.

For more information about volunteering with United Way of Northwestern Michigan, click here.