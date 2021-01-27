Senate Holds Confirmation Hearings for Granholm, Buttigieg

The Senate is holding confirmation hearings Wednesday for a pair nominations with Michigan connections for President Joe Biden’s administration.

The Senate Energy Committee is holding the confirmation hearing for Energy Secretary nominee and former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm.

The Senate Commerce Committee is also holding a hearing for Transportation Secretary nominee and former Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

If confirmed, Buttigieg would become the first LGBTQ cabinet secretary. Buttigieg’s husband lives in Traverse City.