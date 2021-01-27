Republican Senators’ Attempt to Dismiss Impeachment Trial is Denied

Former President Trump will be tried for impeachment next month.

In the meantime, there will be two weeks of pre-trial proceedings.

Tuesday all 100 senators were sworn in as jurors on the trial.

Sen. Rand Paul from Kentucky attempted to get the impeachment trial dismissed. In total, all but five Republican senators voted in favor of a resolution to declare the proceedings unconstitutional. But that was not enough to dismiss the case.

Former President Trump is charged with inciting an insurrection after thousands stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.