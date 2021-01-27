President Biden Orders Justice Department Not to Renew Private Prison Contracts

President Joe Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Justice to ends its reliance on private prisons on Tuesday.

The president signed an order directing the Attorney General not to renew contracts with privately-operated criminal detention facilities.

He says it’s the first step to “stop corporations from profiting off of the incarcerated.”

He also cited studies claiming privately-owned prisons are less humane and less safe.

President Biden also signed an executive order meant to fight discrimination in the housing market, part of the administration’s focus on racial equity.