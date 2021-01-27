National Writers Series Opens Scholarship Opportunity for 11th & 12th-Grade Students in the Grand Traverse Area

The National Writers Series has partnered with the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation to provide a wonderful opportunity for 11th and 12th-grade students in the Grand Traverse Area. This new initiative is aimed to help inspire young writers, and give them a chance at a $1,000 scholarship. Here’s how to enter.

Submissions will be accepted at the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation website through March 1, 2021.

Submissions may be in the form of a poem, short story, essay, or a piece of journalism.

Eligible writers must have a permanent address in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, or Leelanau Counties.

They must also be an 11th or 12th-grader during the 2020/2021 school year.

Beyond the scholarship prizes, winners will also have their works showcased in the 2021 NWS Literary Journal. Which will make them published writers before their first day of college.

Click here for more details.