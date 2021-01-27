Midland Co. Habitat for Humanity, United Way Team up to Rebuild Flood Victim’s Homes

‘There’s nothing more important than proving the stability to someone’s life than a home’

It’s been eight months the failure of two dams in Midland County, displacing more than 11,000 people.

That’s why Habitat for Humanity and United Way in Midland County teamed up to help flood victims put their homes back together.

“So much has changed since that initial dam failure, and this progress provides just hope for recovery,” says Holly Miller, president and CEO of United Way of Midland County.

On Wednesday, volunteers worked on a home in Midland, belonging to a single elderly woman.

They’ve been renovating it for the last several months and finally started painting.

Jennifer Chappel, president and CEO of Midland County Habitat for Humanity, says, “It’s kind of like a turning point in the house, you’re starting to put in the finishing touches. The homeowner was able to pick out the paint colors that she wanted on the wall.”

Jordan Summers is one of many volunteers. He says his group from TCF bank is dedicated to helping flood victims recover.

“To be able to help, just a little bit with getting them back to where they were is a really… you don’t get to do things like that with that much impact every day. So, it’s pretty cool,” says Summers.

Nearly eight months after the flood, these volunteers are working hard to make sure this homeowner can return soon.

“We just can’t wait to see the look on the homeowner’s face when she walks into her home completely put back together,” says Miller.

Volunteers expect to finish work on this home in February.