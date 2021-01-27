Michigan House Republicans Release New COVID-19 Relief Plan

Ahead of the State of the State address, Michigan House Republicans unveiled their COVID-19 relief plan Wednesday morning.

Last week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent the Legislature her plan, which included money for vaccinations, testing and getting students back in school full time.

Republicans have responded with a trimmed down version, cutting out anything not related to COVID-19 and changes like vaccination funding allocations on a needed basis instead of one large lump sum.

Republicans are also holding back more than $2 billion for schools unless Governor Whitmer gives the power to close schools and sports to local health departments.

Governor Whitmer responded by saying that she is happy their plan focuses on vaccinations and getting kids back in school, but now is not the time for partisan politics.