Michigan Dam Safety Task Takes Questions at Public Meeting Wednesday

The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force run by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) held a public meeting Wednesday regarding their recommendations for the safety and security of Michigan’s dams.

People from Michigan and Wisconsin attended the meeting to ask their questions or concerns about the Task Force’s draft recommendations.

The 11-page report includes how to address the risk of failure, cost of repairs and operation, and who should be held accountable if a dam failure like the one’s seen in Midland County last year were to happen again.

Gary Hardy, from Midland County, expressed his concern about the report that Michigan and its employees should be immune to liability of future dam failure.

“I believe the tragedies of Edenville and Sanford Dam failures have taught us that those in authority must be held accountable. The failures of these two dams resulted in lack of accountability by FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission), by the state of Michigan and by the dam owner.”

Wednesday’s meeting was intended for public questions only. The Task Force will review those questions and answer them at their final review meeting Wednesday, February 3rd.

To review the full report, click here: Dam Safety Task Force Recommendations