Man Pleads Guilty in Plot to Kidnap Governor Whitmer

One of the men charged in the plot to kidnap and possibly kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer has agreed to a plea deal.

Court documents show Ty Garbin admits he was part of the extremist group known as the Wolverine Watchmen that spent months developing the violent plot.

Documents show the group used Garbin’s property near Luther in Lake County for training exercises in September 2020.

Garbin also told prosecutors the group’s ring leader, Adam Fox, wanted to take the governor on a boat into the middle of Lake Michigan, remove the engine and leave her to be rescued as a “statement.”

The documents also say Garbin was part of the nighttime surveillance of the governor’s vacation home in Antrim County.

As part of the plea, Garbin agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in their cases against other members of the group.

Prosecutors agreed to not bring any more charges against Garbin.