Man Leads Kalkaska Co. Deputies, State Police on Bizarre Foot Chase

A man led law enforcement on a bizarre chase in Kalkaska County that started with a threat—and ended with fire.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a threat around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, but the suspect drove away before they got there.

His vehicle slid off the road and he ditched the car.

A state police K-9 team tracked the suspect to someone’s garage, where they believe he lit a fire to keep warm.

When officers arrived, the garage was filled with smoke. He was arrested and the fire was put out without causing damage.

The homeowner had no idea he was there or that he had started a fire.

The Kalkaska man is charged with illegal entry, driving while intoxicated, and leaving a crash.