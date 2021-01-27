Man Leads Kalkaska Co. Deputies on Bizarre Foot Chase

A man led police on a bizarre chase in Kalkaska County.

Deputies got a call about a threat around 4 a.m.

Before they got there, they say the suspect drove away from the scene but ended up sliding off the road and then ran off.

A canine team later found and arrested him.

Police say they found that the man had held up in someone’s garage and it was filled with smoke.

The homeowner had no idea the suspect lit a fire in his garage to stay warm. The man is charged with illegal entry, driving while intoxicated, and leaving a crash.