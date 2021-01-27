Man Accused in Plot Against Gov. Whitmer Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Conspiracy Charge

One of the men accused in the plot against Governor Whitmer, was back in court Wednesday, taking a plea deal and revealing more stunning details.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty to a kidnapping conspiracy charge as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Garbin is one of 14 men charged in the plot to kidnap and possibly kill the governor.

Wednesday’s plea hearing marked the first time any of the men charged in this plot admitted to their alleged roles

Part of Ty Garbin’s plea deal with federal prosecutors includes cooperating with their investigation. And some of the details Garbin shared with investigators came out in court documents. We learned Garbin owned the property near Luther for the group to train on, and that he suggested the group wait to carry out the plot until after the November election and use expected civil unrest to their advantage.

“I don’t think our client’s primary motivation was whether he would win at trial or not, I think our client’s primary motivation is what the best decisions for me right now and what’s the right thing to do,” said Garbin’s Attorney Mark Satawa.

Court documents also show Garbin told a government informant ‘if the bridge goes down it will stop the wave.’

An apparent reference to taking out a bridge near the governor’s Antrim County home, to slow the police response.

“What happened today is about our client. This is his doing, he has looked at this, decided to step forward, do the right thing and admit his guilt in the case,” said Satawa.

And in late September, documents say Garbin told the group ‘there needs to be zero and I mean zero public interaction, if we want to continue with our plans.’

“Our focus was on accessing the case, accessing the evidence and negotiating a plea deal, and we think our client decided was do his benefit,” said Garbin’s Attorney Gary Springstead

Garbin is set to be back in court in July for his sentencing.