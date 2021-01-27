Jan. 27 is Holocaust Remembrance Day

Wednesday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the world honors the 6 million lives lost during the holocaust.

January 27 was chosen by the United Nations in 2005 to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

January 27 is the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp in 1945.

On Wednesday, Pope Francis said that to remember and acknowledge the horrors of the Holocaust is a sign of humanity, a sign of civility, and a condition to make the world a better place.