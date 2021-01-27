Homeland Security Issues National Terrorism Warning

The Department of Homeland Security issued a national terrorism warning Wednesday, saying there could be lingering violence from people motivated by anti-government sentiment following the presidential election.

This warning comes after the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

DHS did not cite a specific threat, but did say the threat of possible violence will remain high for weeks.

Homeland Security says it reached out to law enforcement and intelligence agencies before issuing the homegrown terrorism warning.