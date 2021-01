More than 661,000 Americans have kidney failure.

Of those that have kidney failure, 468,000 are on dialysis, a lifesaving but time-consuming procedure that removes waste and excess water from the body.

For many, it means repeated trips to a special dialysis center and hours hooked to the dialysis machine.

In today’s Healthy Living, we learn more about a new FDA approved home system that is helping patients do dialysis themselves.