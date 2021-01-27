Gov. Whitmer Prepares for Third State of the State Address

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will hold her third State of the State address Wednesday night.

The address is the time where Governor Whitmer can look back on the year that was and lay out her plan for the year to come.

As with everything in the past year, it will be done virtually.

Every other year, the governor takes the Speaker of the House’s spot at the head of the House chambers and lays out her plan for the future year in front of the entire legislature and their invited guess.

This year she will be alone, giving her speech from her office.

Tuesday Whitmer gave a preview of her speech and said that COVID-19 will be the dominating topic. Two major focuses, how the state can end the pandemic as quickly as possible and how the state can get the economy back to full strength.

Currently both the governor’s office and the legislature are negotiating over the COVID relief funding from the federal government and how it will be spent.

The two sides have very similar plans but very different ways of doing so. Her address may give a look at how she wants those negotiations to go.

“Making sure we are making investments in people so that they survive this crisis. This has been a long dark tunnel but we are starting to see a light at the end of it,” said Senator Curtis Hertel of East Lansing, “We need to make sure that we get as many people as we can out of the tunnel safely. I feel strongly that the governor is going to deliver a strong message on that moving forward.”

“Not so much what I expect to hear, not certain policies or the politics, I want to hear if the governor can set a tone of unity and one that she wants to lock arms with the legislature,” said Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, “I think that’s important. That’s what people in Michigan are going to want to hear from the government. That we are going to work together and get things done for the people of Michigan.”

The speech is set to begin at 7 PM and can be watched on Local 32, the 9&10 News Facebook page or on the 9&10 News Plus section of the free VUIT app.