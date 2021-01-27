FBI Seeks Woman with Possible Information in Child Exploitation Case

The FBI needs your help finding someone who may have information regarding a child sexual assault case.

Detectives are attempting to identify this woman who they say may have critical information that could help them identify a child victim in an ongoing investigation.

Detectives are calling her Jane Doe 43.

She’s described as a white female with dark hair and is between 20 and 30 years old and speaks English.

Initial video shows Jane Doe 43 with the child in October 2019.

If you know who this is, please call the FBI toll free tip line at 1-800-225-5324.