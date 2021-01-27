DNR Accepting Applications for Wolf Management Advisory Council

The Michigan DNR is accepting applications for its Wolf Management Advisory Council.

The advisory council was created following the federal delisting of gray wolves as threatened or endangered species and will make recommendations on wolf management in the state.

Wolves in Michigan are still protected game species, and the taking of a wolf that is not killing or harming a dog or livestock is illegal.

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. You can request an application by emailing DNR-Wildlife@Michigan.gov or calling the DNR Wildlife Division at 517-284-9453.

To learn more about wolves and wolf management in the state, visit here.