Detroit Drops Curfew Tickets for 238 Protestors of George Floyd’s Death

Most of the people charged with misdemeanor citations during the protest against police brutality last spring in Detroit will be walking away free.

The city says they expect to dismiss 238 of the 245 tickets issued.

Most of the tickets written at the end of May and beginning of June were for curfew violations.

Hundreds of people demonstrated in downtown Detroit following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many other cities have also dismissed charges stemming from the protests.