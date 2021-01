Brazil’s Mutated COVID-19 Strain Found in U.S.

The COVID-19 variant first detected in Brazil is now in the United States.

Health officials say the infected person is in Minnesota and tested positive for the variant after recently traveling to Brazil.

Minnesota’s governor says if the Brazil variant is like the United Kingdom variant, then it is 70% more contagious.

However, Moderna says its coronavirus vaccine is effective against the U.K. variant.