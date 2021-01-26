UK Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

The United Kingdom surpassed more than 100,000 deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Britain is now the fifth country to record 100,000 or more COVID-19-related deaths.

The U.S. has more than 400,000 COVID-19 deaths. Brazil, India and Mexico have also recorded more than 100,000 deaths.

Britain has the smallest population of the five countries that have surpassed 100,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The U.K.’s COVID-19 death toll is more than twice as many people killed during German bombings in Britain in 1940-41, and 30,000 more than the total number of British civilians killed during the six years of World War II.

The first confirmed COVID-19 death of a British citizen was on Jan. 30, 2020.