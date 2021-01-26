Twitter Bans My Pillow CEO

The CEO of My Pillow has been banned from Twitter.

Mike Lindell was suspended for repeatedly violating the civic integrity policy when he shared election misinformation.

Twitter enacted the new policy after the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

It is not immediately clear which of Lindell’s tweets led to his ban.

According to Twitter, the more violations, the more severe the ban. Two strikes equals a 12-hour lock, which happened to Representative Marjorie Taylor Green two weeks ago.

Five or more strikes can results in a permanent suspension.