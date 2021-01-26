Twining Man Charged with Using Stolen Credit Card

A Twining man is facing charges after using someone else’s credit card to make a $1,500 purchase.

Michigan State Police say Roger Broadstone was arrested last week after a Merritt woman said her credit card was used at the Walmart in West Branch.

Troopers worked with Walmart’s loss prevention and identified Broadstone picking up an order on surveillance video.

Troopers went to his house and found several items from the fraudulent purchase.

Since the items were ordered online, he’s also charged with using a computer to commit a crime.

Broadstone is expected back in court in February.