Tip-Up Town USA to Host Informal Gathering in 2021

While Tip-Up Town USA has been canceled this year, festival organizers are asking the community to come together for an informal Tip-Up Town event.

Organizers say there will be no vendors, rides or a beer tent, but there will a dance party on Houghton Lake at noon on Saturday, Feb. 27.

Organizers say they hope the community can safely come together to support one another and keep the tradition alive.

