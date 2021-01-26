‘the four’ Sessions: Celebrating Michigan’s Birthday with The Accidentals and their Song ‘Michigan and Again’

Michigan turned 184 years old today, and to mark the occasion we asked our dear friends of ‘the four’, The Accidentals if they could help us celebrate. They shared their wonderful song, ‘Michigan and Again‘, which is about the beautiful Great Lakes State, and what they admire most about it.

Listen to the folky tune and the thoughtful lyrics, take in a deep breath, and think about what you love most about your home state. Happy Birthday Michigan!

To see a snippet of the song, watch the video above. You can view the entire music video for ‘Michigan and Again’ here.

Keep an eye out for The Accidentals’ new album, Wildfire which is set to hit Spotify and Apple Music on Friday, January 29. Click here for more info.

For more information about The Accidentals, click here.