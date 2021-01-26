Senate Prepares for February Impeachment Trial of Former President Trump

The U.S. Senate is now getting ready for the second impeachment trial of now former President Trump.

Tuesday all 100 Senators will be sworn in as members of the court.

The House officially delivered the single article of impeachment to the Senate Monday Night.

It accuses the former president of “inciting an insurrection” that triggered the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

Senate Protem Patrick Leahy will preside over the trial, which will begin the week of Feb. 8.

Some Republicans like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio believe it is too late because Trump is already out of office.

“I think the trial is stupid. I think it’s counterproductive,” Rubio said.

But Democrats believe it’s their constitutional duty to go forward.

Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said, “The theory that the senate can’t try former officials would amount to a constitutional get out of jail free card for any president who commits an impeachable offense.”

At least 17 Republican senators would need to join all 50 Democrats to convict Trump, which is highly unlikely.

On the slim chance there is a conviction, the Senate would hold another vote on whether the former president should be disqualified from holding public office again.