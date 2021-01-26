President Biden Changes Standards for What Can Be Labeled ‘Made in America’

President Biden is changing what qualifies for being called “Made in America.”

He signed an executive order to guarantee federal agencies will buy more goods and services from U.S. companies.

The order closes loopholes, changing how much of a product needs to be produced in the U.S. for it to be considered “Made in America.”

“We can never again be in a position where we have to rely on a foreign country that doesn’t share our interests in order to protect our people during a national emergency. We need to make our own protective equipment, essential products and supplies,” Biden said.