Newaygo Co. Residents Receive Scam Letters, Fishy $1,900 Checks

A new scam has been popping up in Newaygo County.

The sheriff’s office says checks for nearly $1,900 are being sent out from Firefly Federal Credit Union with a letter.

The letter asks you to cash the check and keep $305. It then says to purchase gift cards and send the gift cards to them.

The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office says if you did not initiate a transaction, it’s probably a scam. They say if you were a victim to the scam, contact them.