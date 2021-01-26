National Plan Your Vacation Day: Pure Michigan on Why Just Planning a Trip Helps Mental Health, Mood

Tuesday, January 26th is National Plan Your Vacation Day!

Pure Michigan is encouraging people to start booking their PTO days early in 2021.

Data shows more than 60 percent of Americans feel they desperately need a vacation this year. On average Americans only use 40% of their PTO days, effectively wasting the rest of their hard earned time off.

While travel is different this year, Pure Michigan is encouraging people to plan a trip within their comfort zone. For some, that might mean a cross-country trip but for many that is an in-state road trip.

It’s also about more than just using your PTO. According to a recent survey, 97% of respondents said just having a trip planned makes them happier. There is also substantial academic research that finds anticipating a vacation brings a positive effect that rivals being on vacation.

To learn more about Pure Michigan, click here.