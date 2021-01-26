Munson Healthcare Expands Vaccination Rollout to those 80 and Older

Munson Healthcare held its weekly coronavirus press conference Tuesday morning and says it hopes to have everyone vaccinated by December.

Munson says it is expecting to start vaccinating the 1C group, which represents all remaining essential workers and anyone 16 to 64 with pre-existing conditions, in May.

Munson is also beginning to vaccinate people 80 years and older, and has already administered more than 16,000 doses across northern Michigan.

If you are 80 years or older and live within a Munson hospital zone, you can schedule your vaccination with Munson.

Munson has 100 phone lines open to field all calls and call lines are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

You can call 231-935-7468 to schedule a vaccine appointment.