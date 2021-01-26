Mt. Holiday Opens For The Season

A milder winter had Mt. Holiday delaying their opening, but they finally have enough snow to open this weekend.

The nonprofit ski resort says they are ready to welcome guests back safely, with masks required on lifts and in the lodge.

They offer fire pits and outdoor seating for food.

Mt. Holiday’s executive director says the Traverse City ski and snowboarding community has been anxiously anticipating the chance to head down the mountain once again.

“My holiday has always been unique in the sense that it’s located right here in a neighborhood, so it’s attachment to the community is huge. All of the kids, all of the families, this is where they spend their winter, and it’s fantastic to finally be open and serve the community,” said Nate Noyes, Executive Director at Mt. Holiday.

