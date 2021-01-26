Morley Stanwood Schools Looking into Adding Benefits for Part Time Bus Drivers

Morley Stanwood Community Schools is hoping to attract substitute bus drivers by providing benefits.

The superintendent says they’re looking into offering bus drivers dental, vision and life insurance, as well increasing paid time to four hours a day instead of three and a half hours per day.

Superintendent Roger Cole says it’s been difficult to find substitute bus drivers.

Right now, the district is depending on its transportation director or current bus drivers to pick up extra routes if someone calls off.

Cole says, “It’s a unique gig in the first place, it really is. Bus drivers are special people in a kid’s life. I remember mine, my bus driver for 12 years, 13 if you count kindergarten.”

Cole says the district is also in need of teachers and paraprofessionals.