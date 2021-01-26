Michigan Requests to Waive Standardized Testing for 2020-21 School

The Michigan Department of Education is requesting that standardized testing be waved for the 2020-21 school year.

The state submitted the request to the U.S. Department of Education on Monday.

A waiver would allow schools to pause federal mandated tests and to prioritize beginning and end-of-the-year benchmark testing to make sure students are on track with their education.

With a mix of remote and in-person learning, the state superintendent says the state cannot safely and uniformly administer a standardized test.

Standardized testing was waived for the 2019-20 school year.