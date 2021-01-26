Local Lawmakers Named to State Vaccine Promotion Commission

Two northern Michigan lawmakers have been appointed to the state’s vaccine promotion commission.

State Senator Curt VanderWall from Ludington and Representative John Roth from Grand Traverse County will both serve on the commission.

The goal is to share information about the vaccine statewide.

The commission will also look at the issues the state’s running into in vaccine distribution.

Both lawmakers say making sure rural areas have enough doses is a priority for them.

“Understand that there’s more people than we have vaccine, that want the shot but we continue to work with the producers of the vaccines, we know that they’re stepping up production,” said VanderWall.

VanderWall says the state is also looking at making sure there are enough people to administer doses of the vaccine once it becomes widely available.